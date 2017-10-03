—

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released the first of its weekly postal survey estimates, stating that 9.2 million (57.5 per cent) survey forms have already been returned.

The estimate is current as of last Friday and is based only on bulk containers of returned forms and is not a count of individual or processed forms.

Reported numbers are only indicative and do not include forms that have been returned but not yet received by the ABS.

It was last week that the ABS announced it would release weekly updates tracking the progress of the postal survey.

“We hope that this update will serve as a reminder to those who have not submitted their form to do so promptly if they wish to have their say,” ABS Deputy Statistician Jonathan Palmer said.

“If you haven’t received your form, or your form is lost or damaged, please contact us via our website and we will send you a new one.”

The deadline to request a new survey form if you haven’t received it is 6pm on Friday October 20.

Tiernan Brady, director of The Equality Campaign, said they “are calling in all those who support marriage equality and fairness for all to make sure they fill in the vote and get it to the post box.”

“We can’t expect someone else to get this over the line – it will take each and every one of us to have our say.

“We have always known that Australians care about fairness and equality for everyone and that we all want to live in a country that champions and reflects these values.”

Coalition for Marriage spokesghoul Lyle Shelton said the “high turnout demonstrates that the Australian public understand the gravity of the decision before us and they know it has consequences for everyone.”

“Our campaign will continue tirelessly until the final person casts their vote and the ballot closes,” he said.

Shelton added that the Coalition for Marriage is “encouraged” by high numbers of returned forms.

“Half of the country is yet to make up its mind; this conversation is still wide open,” he said.

The ABS figures contrast with polling released by The Equality Campaign yesterday which suggested as high as 77 per cent of eligible voters had returned their survey forms.

While the estimate has been adjusted to account for online responses and invalid forms, Brady stated that “there’s no room for complacency.”

.@Tiernanbrady: this postal survey is a ‘vote about the lives and dignity of real people.’ #auspol MORE: https://t.co/a2NiTgu5XV pic.twitter.com/C4EUHrhOpn — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) October 3, 2017