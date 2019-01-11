—

This Sunday sees the return of Proud 2 Play and Cricket Victoria’s Proud Cricket Day, and the Sydney Sixers will promote LGBTI inclusion at the team’s first ever Pride Match this month.

Members of the LGBTI community in Victoria have been invited to the new CitiPower Centre at Junction Oval in St Kilda to take part in a range of activities.

Proud Cricket Day is open to everyone regardless of experience level, and especially if you have never tried playing cricket before.

Cricket Victoria’s Head of Diversity and Community Emma Staples said that they are determined to continue pushing to make cricket more inclusive than ever.

“Engagement with our LGBTI community is absolutely fundamental to our vision of being the most community-orientated and inclusive sport in Victoria,” she said.

Pride in Sport’s national LGBTI inclusion index currently ranks Cricket Victoria as the top state sport organisation.

“We are extremely proud of the work we have done in this area and have been recognised for that work both here and overseas,” Staples said.

“We continue to work with clubs and associations across our state to help them foster more inclusive practices and to welcome the fantastic opportunities to work with the LGBT+ community.”

Cricket Victoria has been working in partnership with LGBTI sport non-profit Proud 2 Play.

Included in their joint initiatives is a push to introduce LGBTI supporter groups around the popular Big Bash League, with the Sydney Sixers embarking on its own three-year goal of increasing and promoting LGBTI inclusion.

Proud 2 Play Director Ryan Storr says he is thrilled that work on further promoting diversity in sport has started in New South Wales, with Proud 2 Play continuing to focus on making cricket a sport for all.

“There seems to be a real appetite to do more for LGBTI inclusion in sport,” Storr said.

“Cricket should be commended for their work thus far, but especially some really crucial allies.

“An ally is really important to bring about change in this area and we have been very fortunate to have some incredible and hardworking allies in both organisations, motivated by real social change rather than one off endeavours.”

“We encourage everyone to come down and support the events whether that be trying cricket for the first time, or going along to your first big bash match!”

Proud 2 Play has partnered with the Sydney Sixers Big Bash team to host their LGBTI night, #PrideParty on Wednesday January 16.

The men’s Big Bash match will be used to promote inclusion in the sport, with Proud 2 Play also working with the Sydney Sixers across the past year on a range of education and participation programs, including events and clinics with Rainbow Families.

To register your interest for Sunday’s Proud Cricket Day in St. Kilda, click here.

And to purchase tickets for the Sydney Sixers’ pride match against the Melbourne Renegades, head to Ticketek.