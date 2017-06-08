—

BRISBANE’S QUT Hockey Club is working to raise awareness of sexual and gender diversity in sport.

The club’s top women’s team will wear rainbow socks for its Brisbane Women’s Hockey Association Division 1 match against Commercial Hockey Club on Saturday.

The university players are supporting the “Fair Go, Sport!” initiative , which strives to eradicate homophobic harassment, discrimination and exclusion in sport.

Club president Amy Ryan said the club has a number of LGBTI players and wants to show its inclusivity.

“We have a really strong connection with QUT and with QUT Sport,” said Ryan.

“Because we know that often people come out during their university years, when they feel they have a bit more freedom and confidence to do so, we just want to be there at that time showing them that it’s okay to be involved in sport and be who they are.”

The “Fair Go, Sport!” program was launched by the Victorian Human Rights Commission, in conjunction with Hockey Victoria and Hockey Australia, in 2011 and is funded by the Australian Sports Commission.

QUT hockey teams have also worn the rainbow socks at the Australian University Games since 2012.