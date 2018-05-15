—

Brisbane’s gay and inclusive rugby club the Hustlers are holding a fundraising party this Saturday night to help send them to next month’s Bingham Cup in Amsterdam.

Rugger Bugger Hustler 360 will be a big night of striptease, drag, DJs, prizes and more, channelling the spirit of Amsterdam’s famous red light district.

Hustlers vice president Jason Garrick said the club was looking forward to competing against their international counterparts in the Cup, QNews has reported.

“The boys are very excited to be taking on the rest of the world,” he said.

“What is really exciting is that our new players who have trained for the past six to 12 months with the squad have really come into their own and are playing as experienced players. The growth on the field has been tremendous.”

He said the club is about personal development, not just competitive success.

“The club is about competing to the best of your ability at every opportunity. Every minute counts,” he said.

“The Hustlers continue to be relevant in rugby at the moment due to the ongoing homophobia that faces players and supporters at every level.

“Rugby is about equality. This is why we continue to be here.”

The Hustlers are a formidable club, being the reigning champions of the Purchas Cup, the Australian and New Zealand gay rugby championship.

This Saturday night’s party will help raise funds to get the Hustlers to Amsterdam to compete.

The club has also set up an online fundraiser for donations.

Rugger Bugger Hustler 360 kicks off from 7pm this Saturday 19 May, at The Wickham in Fortitude Valley.

Tickets are available online now from $15, or at the door on the night for $35.