The federal review of religious freedom, led by Philip Ruddock, has today reported its recommendations to the government.

The review has recommended no changes to the Marriage Act, but has recommended tightening anti-discrimination laws to better protect religious beliefs, according to The Courier-Mail.

Under the review recommendations, religion would come under the same federal protection as race, age, disability and sexual orientation.

Some conservative MPs and religious leaders, who made submissions to the review calling for the right to discriminate against LGBTI people, are expected to criticise the report’s recommendations for not going far enough.

LGBTI advocates have called on the federal government to ensure that equality is upheld and that there are no negative impacts on the LGBTI community following the finalisation of the report.

The Equality Campaign worked with various organisations and individuals, including many LGBTI allied faith-based organisations, to ensure as many people as possible shared their support for the LGBTI community with the panel.

They urged the religious freedom review panel to ensure the LGBTI community is treated equally and fairly in all laws.

“The Australian community did not vote for more discrimination, they voted overwhelmingly for fairness and equality for LGBTI people,” said Anna Brown, co-chair of The Equality Campaign and director of legal advocacy for the Human Rights Law Centre.

“People should not be discriminated against because of their sexuality or faith.

“At the same time, the existing blanket exemptions that automatically privilege the rights of religious groups over other Australians must be abolished.”

Alex Greenwich, co-chair of Australian Marriage Equality, said that actions following from the review should seek to promote harmony.

“After a bruising year for the LGBTIQ community, any recommendations should promote harmony and healing, and not stoke division,” he said.

The full recommendations of the review are expected to be released publicly in coming weeks.