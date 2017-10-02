—

A new poll conducted by Newgate Research has found that 77 per cent of all eligible ages in the marriage equality postal survey have filled out their form and posted it back.

The polling also found that 69 per cent of young Australians aged 18 to 24 have returned their postal survey, a record number of young people turning out to vote.

An additional 17 per cent of young people claim they have filled out their survey with the intention to post it.

“We know that Australians are for marriage equality and won’t be fooled by any of the daily red herrings by opponents of equality,” Executive Director of the Equality Campaign, Tiernan Brady said.

“We got a taste of the enthusiasm of young Australians when record numbers enrolled on the electoral roll so that they could vote Yes for their friends family and workmates.

“This is not a normal political question this is a straightforward question about Australians and their values.

“Young people along with the majority of Australians understand this about real lives, real people and their dignity.”

Brady added that the postal survey was a question about the value Australians place on the lives of LGBTI people and the values they want to carry into the future.

“Young Australians know that they want to live in a country that champions fairness and equality,” he said.

“This poll is a reflection of the support marriage equality has in Australia, this support has existed for years, the majority of Australians want this done.”