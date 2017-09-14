Rugby star and player for the Wallabies Israel Folau has come out against same-sex marriage, expressing his opposition on social media yesterday.
“I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions,” he tweeted.
His statement follows a recent decision by the Australian Rugby Union to publicly support marriage equality, joining Cricket Australia, the Football Federation Australia, and the NRL, the Sydney Morning Herald has reported.
Folau is one of Australia’s most prolific athletes, having played at the highest level in rugby union, rugby league, and Australian football.
Perhaps most interestingly about Folau’s vocal opposition to same-sex marriage, is the fact that as recently as three years ago he graced the cover of the Star Observer for an article on eradicating homophobia in sport.
In the piece, a spokesperson for the Bingham Cup said Folau was a strong advocate for ending all forms of discrimination in sport.
“He does a lot of work in that space,” the spokesperson said.
Work that doesn’t include advocating for the equal rights of LGBTI people, it seems.
I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions. but personally, I will not support gay marriage.✌❤🙏
Israel, mate, remember that time you graced the cover of @star_observer? https://t.co/kTb2fMCScs It's a shame you're not an ally after all. https://t.co/n8SqrX1Jqr
