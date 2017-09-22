—

The Footy Show host Sam Newman has attacked the AFL for its support of marriage equality.

The AFL this week changed the signage outside its headquarters to a ‘yes’ logo backing marriage equality.

Newman called the AFL “obsequious, fawning, sycophantic political whores” with “no right to get involved in political messages”, The Age has reported.

“What gives you the right to tell people and to put on the football what people should do?” he said.

“Keep your contrived and conflicted snouts out of people’s lives. All you’re doing is virtue signalling, making yourselves look grand.”

The tirade sparked a heated debate with co-host Eddie McGuire, who said the football community was filling a vacuum created by lack of political leadership.

“There’s an old saying, if you don’t stand for something you stand for nothing,” said McGuire.

“What we have in our world at the moment, Sam, is a leadership vacuum with politicians who don’t do anything unless there’s a vote in it.

“We have media who are running agendas to get whatever they want. We’ve got churches that have completely lost any credibility in what they stand for.

“But the AFL these days is an organisation that people do look to.”

McGuire said the AFL’s ‘yes’ sign was symbolic of inclusion and equality.

“If you’re a 14 or 15-year-old and you’re gay, you can come to a football club and be part of it,” he said.

“Shut up, Ed,” replied Newman. “It’s nothing about gays, it’s about political agendas.”

The “yes” logo outside AFL headquarters was removed after less than a day, following a threatening phone call.

