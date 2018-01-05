—

The Victorian Gay & Lesbian Rights Lobby (VGLRL) is calling for legal reform to better protect LGBTI people.

The group is making a submission to the Victorian Law Reform Commission’s review of the Victims of Crime Assistance Act.

One of the VGLRL’s concerns is that the Act may limit the ability of unmarried same-sex partners to access compensation as victims of crime.

“There is no guarantee that unmarried same-sex partners, including those in registered relationships, will be recognised as related victims of crime,” said co-convenor Dale Park.

“This is out of step with contemporary values and, moreover, unfairly discriminates against unmarried partners.”

The VGLRL has recommended changes to allow unmarried same-sex partners to access compensation without a time or living together requirement on the relationship.

“There are a number of different definitions of domestic partner used throughout Victorian law, which is one of the faults of de facto couple recognition in the state,” said Park.

“The Victorian government has committed to examine proposals for further reform to strengthen the rights of same-sex couples in this term of government, and we expect that this is one of the issues that they will address.”

The VGLRL is also concerned that the Act contains strict requirements that an act of violence be reported to police within a reasonable time.

“LGBTI people are more reluctant to report violence to police because of actual or perceived discrimination and harassment, including a fear of ‘outing’,” said Park.

The VGLRL has recommended that the sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex status of the victim as a factor to be taken into account in determining whether an act of violence was reported to police within a reasonable time, and that the Act should provide for alternative reporting provisions, including reporting to professionals, agencies and peer support groups.

“We look forward to consulting with the Law Reform Commission and the government on reforming the law to provide better access to compensation for LGBTI victims of crime,” said Park.

“LGBTI victims of crime and their partners should not have to jump through unnecessary hoops in order to access compensation.”