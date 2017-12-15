—

The Greens have selected Melbourne-based gay rights campaigner and social justice advocate Adam Pulford as their candidate for the federal seat of Wills.

Data gathered by the Greens shows a swing in Wills of less than half that secured in the recent Northcote by-election would see Labor lose the inner-Melbourne seat to the party.

Pulford lives in Brunswick and was previously working for the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission.

“People in Wills are angry with a political system that defends a rigged economy, drives inequality, and makes climate change worse,” he said.

“Wills is a progressive, compassionate, and diverse community.

“We can help lead the country in a different direction towards a fairer and cleaner future for everyone. I will be a strong, independent voice for Wills, not someone under the control of the Labor factions.”

Pulford added his frustration over the old parties’ support for Adani coal mine and the treatment of refugees.

“People want someone who will fight to keep Wills liveable, including investment in our schools, childcare, and public transport and stopping inappropriate development,” he said.

“Given the circus in Canberra, people are ready for change. We will run a people-powered campaign open to all and I want to invite everyone in Wills who wants to make a difference to join our campaign.”

The Greens secured an 11.6 per cent swing in the recent Northcote by-election, winning the seat off Labor for the first time ever.

The Greens need just a 4.88 per cent swing to secure Pulford a spot in the lower house.

The AEC is expected to complete a redistribution of the Federal Electorates in Victoria in mid-2018.