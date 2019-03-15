—

The LGBTIQ+ Multicultural and Faith Project will hold community consultations in Victoria to help shape upcoming campaigns and messaging around inclusion.

The project, a Victorian government initiative, supports members of Victoria’s cultural and faith communities to increase safety and inclusion for LGBTIQ+ people.

The roundtables form part of a three month consultation period in order for the organisation behind the venture, Social Change Projects, to better understand what the community wants and needs.

“What these campaigns involve and look like will be guided by what we hear from the community,” the project’s website states.

“We will be piloting this approach with members of Victoria’s Greek and Chinese communities as well as looking at themes and messages that resonate across other cultures, languages and faiths.”

The Project is currently looking to consult with LGBTIQ+ people of diverse experiences from Greek, Chinese and other multicultural and faith backgrounds.

The roundtables will take place across the following dates in late March:

Tuesday 26 Mar 2pm -4pm Mainland Chinese Parents of LGBTIQ+ people

Tuesday 26 Mar 6.30 pm – 8.30pm Mainland Chinese LGBTIQ people

Wednesday 27 Mar. 6.30 – 9pm Open House – anybody from multicultural and faith backgrounds

Thursday 28 Mar 2pm – 4pm Greek Parents of LGBTIQ+ people

Thursday 28 Mar 7pm – 9pm Greek LGBTIQ+ people

“These conversations will take the form of small discussion groups,” the project states.

“They will be warm, safe spaces to explore cultural values, how these have changed over time and what might influence them in future.”

The organisers are encourages people who wish to contribute but don’t feel comfortable doing so in a group context to contact them in order to arrange a private, confidential consultation.

“We will also be holding conversations with community leaders and members as well to better understand the journey of inclusion in different communities and identify specific barriers to equality.”

The LGBTIQ+ Multicultural and Faith Project is being developed in partnership with the Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council (AGMC), Greek and Gay, Asian Australian Rainbow Alliance, and Yellow Kitties, a social support group for Asian LGBTIQ women and gender diverse folks of all ages.

You can email kate@lgbtiqmulticulturalfaith.org to put forward a leader, organisation or community group who should be consulted, or you can head to the Project website to register your interest in participating in the community conversations: lgbtiqmulticulturalfaith.org

