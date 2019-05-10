—

Candidate for Scullin Gurpal Singh has been dumped by the Liberal Party after his controversial social media comments about rape came to light.

Singh last year used Facebook to criticise a woman who had detailed being raped by her husband, ABC News has reported.

He wrote that he had “no sympathy” for the “shameful” woman, suggesting she should have left the alleged rapist sooner, and that the husband was the “real victim”.

“I totally disagree with the allegation of rape,” Singh wrote.

“It’s shameful that a married woman suffering family violence can go to such extent.

“No sympathy. Such element brings bad name to whole community.

“She skimmed her lover, husband and father of her two children for all these years. And now she alleges rape.

“Was she kept locked all these year?”

Singh has resigned at the request of the party.

The former candidate has apologised for his comments, echoing a recent apology for his 2017 comments calling same-sex couples unnatural and paedophiles.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison only this week defended continuing to endorse Singh after his homophobic comments, claiming the matter had been “dealt with” but declining to elaborate.

The Liberal Party website has been scrubbed of images of Singh overnight.

Candidates from all three major parties have stepped down in the lead up to the federal election, following scandals including rape jokes, Islamophobia, homophobia and anti-Semitism.

The Labor Party just last night launched election ads on gay hookup app Grindr, reminding users in Singh’s electorate area of his past comments against the LGBTI community.

It is unclear whether the ads will remain on the app given Singh’s resignation.