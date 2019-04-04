—

The all-male circus troupe Head First Acrobats have landed in Melbourne to perform their latest show Elixir as part of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF).

The trio have been compared to the characters in Magic Mike, “if Magic Mike and crew had trained at NICA, then ingested large portions of Aussie larrikinism”.

The partially-clad mayhem that follows is an eye-popping mix of talent – acrobatics, impeccable comic timing and a good dose of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”.

Who said a zombie apocalypse couldn’t be sexy?

While the show had its genesis in Melbourne, the full version of Elixir has never been performed in the city before.

Callan Harris, part of the Head First Acrobats trio, said the show “is more than just thrills and spills… we raise the dead, throw them round and spin them on their heads to see if zombies can bounce”.

NICA-graduates Thomas Gorham and Harris started Head First Acrobats in 2013, then brought in another NICA-graduate Rowan Thomas (replaced by Harley Timmerman in the Melbourne season) to form a trio.

Elixir will be performed at The Famous Spiegeltent on April 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, and 20, at 10pm. For more information or to buy tickets, visit: www.comedyfestival.com.au/2019/shows/elixir