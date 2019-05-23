—

Melbourne LGBTIQ+ choir – the Melbourne Gay & Lesbian Chorus (MGLC) – will sing the hits of Annie Lennox and David Bowie as part of their new winter show Rebel | Rebel.

Hitting the road in June, the show will kick off in Malvern before heading to Castlemaine and Ballarat.

Musical Director, Drew Downing, said it was a joy for all involved to put their own spin on such well-loved classics.

“We love presenting a variety of new styles and themes for our major concerts, and Rebel | Rebel is no exception,” he said.

“The works of Bowie and Lennox are a great vehicle for MGLC, offering musical legacies which continue to inspire and empower.”

Assistant Musical Director, Stephanie Teh, said the two musicians were pioneers, breaking new ground in more ways than one.

“Lennox and Bowie were so radical, so different to anyone else who had come before,” she said.

“For a lot of people they made it okay to step outside of the norm, to bend gender stereotypes, to be different.”

MGLC has been using music to champion diversity for three decades. Standing proud together, its choristers have sung their way through the toughest of times, from the Chorus’ foundation at the height of the AIDS crisis to the marriage equality postal survey.

Rebel | Rebel kicks off its season at Malvern Town Hall on June 15, before heading to Castlemaine and Ballarat.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit: www.mglc.org.au