MELBOURNE’S long-standing and iconic gay bar the Greyhound Hotel has formally announced that it has closed its doors for good.

The 163-year-old venue had recently been slated to be converted into an apartment building, despite a change.org petition to save it garnering more than 2,500 signatures.

In a post on its official Facebook page last night, the Greyhound Hotel management team announced its immediate closure.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share this news with you,” it read.

“As of today the GH Hotel will no longer be open for business. This is due to recent unforeseen circumstances.”

The team thanked Melbourne’s LGBTI community for helping to support the bar over the years.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to every single patron, performer, promoter, and staff member for their support over the years,” they said.

Supporters of the iconic venue took to social media to express their surprise and disappointment over the announcement.

“Sad, sad days for Melbourne,” one commenter posted.

“End of an era,” another posted.

One supporter in particular encouraged the hotel to host one final event as a farewell.

“Hey GH, pretty sure you should open tonight for one hell of a goodbye party – just saying,” he wrote.

The hotel owners have not yet elaborated further, but say they will provide more details soon.

The Greyhound Hotel was initially known as the Skinny Dog Hotel and was built sometime between 1873 and 1874.