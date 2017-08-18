—

Melbourne’s LGBTI community radio station JOY 94.9 is currently getting ready to fight the good fight if a postal survey on marriage equality goes ahead next month.

Last year the station was vocal in its opposition to the plebiscite, and Chief Executive Tennille Moisel said nothing has changed.

“JOY is here to support the LGBTI community and we intend to continue to educate, inform, and celebrate with our listeners,” she said.

As the only full-time LGBTI radio station in Australia, JOY intends to spend however long it takes educating its audience on the matter, encouraging enrolment, and continuing to be a voice for equality.

It will fight along with other community organisations to show how important it is for everyone to vote “yes”.

Earlier this week, JOY led a contingent of people to the Australian Electoral Office in Melbourne to bring home how important it is to be a leader on issues such as this.

The station teamed up with Dykes on Bikes to hand out hundreds of “yes” badges to passers-by, the beginning of many events and on-air promotions planned by JOY to inform, educate, and join the large number of LGBTI organisations getting their supporters and members yes-ready.

Earlier this year JOY’s 2017 annual fundraiser Radiothon ended on a record-high result, with the station taking in over $300,000, after listeners got on board and spoke out about “why we still need JOY”.