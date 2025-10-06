Owners Forced To Remove ‘Poof Doof’ Sign After Being Targeted By Vandals

Owners of Melbourne’s largest queer nightclub claim they have been the target of vandals who damaged their iconic ‘Poof Doof’ sign.

The claims come after the venue was forded to remove their iconic “Poof Doof” sign from the venue.

Now the owners have spoken out as they call for the community to come together.

Poof Doof targeted by vandals

Melbourne locals are familiar with the icon sparkling ‘Poof Doof‘ sign that adorns chasers nightclub on Chapel St. The sign has been a staple of the venue’s identity after being installed over ten years ago to mark the regular dance party held at the venue.

However recently vandals have targeted the venue, vandalising the letters on the front of the building and forcing the owners to take down the rest of the sign.

The damage to the sign allegedly took place on Sunday morning venue owner Anthony Hocking told The Herald Sun.

“It’s disappointing, as the sign has become such a loved part of our Chapel St frontage and a symbol of our presence in Melbourne’s nightlife,” he told the publication.

“But as always, when Poof Doof gets knocked down, we get back up again — bigger, brighter, and better than before.”

But Hocking isn’t going to let the vandals get the better of him, revealing that he already has plans for new signage reminding the community this is “just another chapter in our story.”

News of the vandalism also broke over the weekend on the online chat forum Reddit.

Chapel St locals had spotted the remaining letters, currently stored at Lamb On Chapel, sharing the pictures on the platform as they speculated on what had happened to the rest of the letters.

Chasers Nightclub officially took to social media on the weekend to comment on the incident, advising that police were involved in the matter and thanking their patrons.

“We’re looking forward to the police outcome, because this isn’t just vandalism. Our Poof Doof signs stand for inclusivity and pride, and the community’s huge outpouring of support shows that Melbourne won’t tolerate hate” they said.

“They can try to tear us down, but we’ll always come back bigger, brighter and louder!”