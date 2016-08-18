—

THE Victorian Government has introduced a bill that will allow trans and gender diverse people to change the sex on their birth certificate without having undergone sex reassignment surgery.

It will also remove the “forced trans divorce” process, which had previously forced trans people to divorce their partners to ensure they weren’t remaining in an illegal same-sex marriage.

Previously, legislation required trans and gender diverse people to have undergone the costly and intensive sex reassignment surgery before being able to apply for a change in their birth certificate.

The new bill will make it far simpler for a trans person to alter their birth certificate as a means to reflect their true gender identity.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the bill shows once again that in Victoria, equality is non-negotiable, Pedestrian reported

“This is more than just a piece of paper to a lot of people,” he said.

“This is about removing legal barriers and making life a lot more convenient and comfortable.

“Everybody has the right to be who they are… and there’s no reason that shouldn’t be reflected on someone’s birth certificate.”

For everyone, everywhere, every time – equality is not negotiable. #springst https://t.co/8AzSKX95SM — Daniel Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 17, 2016

🎉 YES VIC 🎉 Transgender people can soon alter the sex on their birth cert w/o surgery: https://t.co/9fAyHkdIIl pic.twitter.com/4ifiTvuMGl — PEDESTRIAN.TV (@pedestriandaily) August 17, 2016

The changes will allow a person to nominate the sex descriptor on their birth certificate as male, female, or they’ll be able to specify a gender diverse or non-binary descriptor.

A trans or gender diverse child’s parent will also be able to apply for the change with the child’s consent, if the child is under 16 years of age.

If an alteration needs to be made to a child’s certificate, the application will need to be accompanied by a supporting statement from a doctor or psychologist affirming the child has the capacity to consent.