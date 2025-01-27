Nominations Open for the 11th Victorian Pride Awards

GLOBE Victoria has announced the opening of nominations for the 11th Victorian Pride Awards, set to take place in 2025.

This prestigious event celebrates the remarkable achievements and innovations within the LGBTQIA+ communities across Victoria throughout the past year.

Victorian Pride Awards

Since their inception as the GLOBE Community Awards over a decade ago, the Victorian Pride Awards have evolved to represent a broader spectrum of inclusivity.

Each year, these awards shine a spotlight on inspiring individuals and organisations that foster positive change, from grassroots volunteers and community champions to corporate allies and groundbreaking artists.

The awards serve as a vital platform for recognising those who contribute significantly to the LGBTQIA+ community. “Whether they’re leading workplace change, creating powerful art, advocating for rights, or volunteering their time – these champions deserve recognition,” said a GLOBE Victoria representative.

Nominations are now open until 01 March 2025, allowing the community to honour those making a difference in various capacities.

Key dates to remember include the announcement of finalists on Monday, March 31, and the awards ceremony and gala celebration, which will occur on Saturday, May 24, at the iconic Melbourne Town Hall.

Tickets for the event will be available soon, and inquiries can be directed to tickets@victorianprideawards.com.au.

The Victorian Pride Awards have, to date, honoured 113 individuals and organisations, hosted over 4,500 attendees at past ceremonies, and generated more than $187,000 in funding, reinvested into Victorian LGBTQIA+ communities through GLOBE Victoria’s Community Grants and Scholarship programme.

The Premier of Victoria, Jacinta Allen has expressed her support for LGBTQIA+ rights and these awards, stating, “In Victoria, equality is not negotiable. Instead, we’re proud to be a place where everyone can be who they truly are.” She emphasised the importance of the awards in ensuring that LGBTQIA+ individuals are not just visible but celebrated.

Minister for Equality, Hon Harriet Shing, stated, “The Victorian Government is proud to support the GLOBE Victorian Pride Awards through the Celebrating LGBTIQA+ Communities Fund. Awards just like this make and keep us visible, and they highlight our strength and our achievements.”

Nominations are open in the following categories:

– Workplace Inclusion

– Excellence in Small Business

– Improving Health and Wellbeing

– Outstanding Advocacy

– Preventing Social Isolation

– Ally of the Year

– Outstanding Contribution to the Arts

– Outstanding Contribution to Media

– Person of the Year

– Outstanding Contribution to Sport

– Volunteer of the Year