Secret Daughter Of Freddie Mercury Reveals Herself In New Book

Almost thirty four years after his death it has been revealed that Freddie Mercury fathered a daughter in secret 48 years ago.

The revelation comes amid the upcoming release of a new book about the singers life.

His daughter features in the book providing insight into their relationship before his death.

Freddie Mercury fathered secret daughter

Whilst Freddie Mercury is known as a gay icon he had relationships with both men and women before he passed away in 1991 when the Queen singer sadly died of pneumonia caused by Aids.

Most notably Mercury had a six year relationship with Mary Austin who he was also engaged too, however the pair never had any children together.

Now with the upcoming release of Love, Freddie, written by biographer Lesley-Ann Jones, the secret of Freddie’s daughter has now been made public.

Referring to herself only as B in the book his daughter reveals that Freddie maintained a relationship with her for her whole life up until his death.

“Freddie Mercury was and is my father” she reveals in a photo of a letter she wrote that is included in the book.

“We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life” she revealed.

Shortly before his death B reveals that her father bestowed a special gift to her as he passed on seventeen volumes of his personal journals.

After holding onto these for the last thirty three years she finally made the decision to hand them over to biographer Lesley-Ann Jones for the upcoming book.

“He adored me and was devoted to me. The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous” she said.

Despite knowing her father, B was raised by a family privately out of the public eye, assumed to be with her biological mother.

“That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession” she said.

No other details are known about the daughter of Freddie Mercury who is preferring to remain anonymous as she lives and works in Europe as a medical professional.

She does however have children of her own, meaning that Freddie also has grandchildren.