South Park Roasts Donald Trump In New ‘Woke Is Dead’ Episode

South Park has returned with the 27th season in a blaze of glory that has political insiders in the US fuming.

After securing a huge pay day with Paramount Plus this week the latest season was released to the world.

As per usual, the show was not holding back.

South Park takes aim at Trump, his penis and the Epstein list

Ever since their debut in 1997 South Park has continued to make waves for being unafraid to make fun of literally everyone and everything.

Spanning 26 seasons now there are very people who have been immune to the slings and arrows of series creators Matt Park and Trey Stone.

Ahead of the 27th season the series creators remained locked in negotiations which saw the current season stall from releasing on time and the back catalogue of episodes removed from the platform.

Last week it was announced they had secured their deal, to the tune of $1.5 billion dollars in return for 50 new episodes of the show.

Despite the signing the deal with the streaming service it didn’t make them immune to the barbs from the show either.

Much of the episode focused around Donald Trump with the citizens of South Park facing a lawsuit from the president following their complaints about Jesus being in their school.

Meanwhile Eric Cartman spends most of the episode Lamenting that woke is dead after his favourite show NPR is cancelled in reference to the recent cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert which was cancelled by Paramount Plus.

Instead of using an animated image of the president the creators instead chose to use an actual image of Trump himself, much in the way that they previously did with Saddam Hussein in the South Park movie in 1999.

Similarly to Saddam in this episode Donald Trump was depicted in a same sex relationship with Satan with Trump appearing naked in bed with the character who made fun of his penis size stating “I can’t even see anything it’s so small.”

It wasn’t the only reference to Trumps manhood with an earlier scene of the president depicting a naked painting of him, again pointing to the size of it.

The episode ended with an AI generated video of the president stripping naked and wandering naked through the desert, before his animated penis appeared to “endorse” the video, which they have since released as a PSA on Youtube.

But they didn’t stop there, with Satan also asking Trump about the Epstein list, asking him “Are you on the list or not?”

It’s not the first time the show has lampooned the president.

In fact Season 20 involved the queer character of Mr Garrison being elected as president and wreaking havoc on the country and South Park across four seasons before he was voted out of The White House in season 24.

Fans are absolutely lapping up the episode with social media lighting up in the days following.

Good morning and Happy Thursday to everyone who LOVES the way the South Park guys absolutely cooked trump in their test season premiere, he is going to HATE the accurate size depiction of his tiny member. Be a shame if everyone retweeted this.https://t.co/tiPMSHyR78 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 24, 2025

Drop a 💙 and Repost if you love this episode of South Park mocking Trump! pic.twitter.com/SUu9B2hbio — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) July 24, 2025

I didnt think south park could shock me anymore but putting trumps face on hussein’s character is wild pic.twitter.com/MOEXm73Jnu — mia’s mia (@ishouldntright) July 24, 2025

I bet Donald Trump would absolutely hate it if this picture of him from the new South Park went viral 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/925SkWgerN — Kellen (@Krush59) July 24, 2025

The White House responds

While Trump himself has not responded to the episode a White House spokesperson, Taylor Rogers has released a statement which was provided to the Rolling Stone on Thursday, taking aim at the show at its creators.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end—for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ [sic] content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” he said.

“Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history—and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”