The 7 Best Moments On The Iconic 4th Season of Drag Race Down Under

The Drag Race Down Under Finale is all done and dusted and 2025 is about to be upon us — so we thought it was the perfect time to reflect on our favourite moments of this undeniably stellar season.

With the introduction of Michelle Visage as the host of season four there was a lot riding on the latest offering of the franchise. And this year the queens have absolutely eaten up the competition.

We know your opinions may differ because drag, like any artform, is subjective — so please feel free to start a fight in the comments section. (EDITOR NOTE: Yeah go on then, just don’t be a rude jerk about it otherwise I will TURN THIS CAR AROUND! Drag should be bring us together not tear us apart ❤️ Please and thanks.)

1. Sasha Colby, Karna Ford & The Demogorgon on Drag Race Down Under

Drag Race Down Under absolutely hit it out of the ball park from episode one.

With the queens unveiling not one but three different looks for the debut episode, the stakes were high.

Despite some absolutely stellar runway looks there was one that created a cultural moment that will live in Drag Race history.

Sydney queen Karna Ford entered the runway with her second offering for the evening, serving red in a creative headpiece that had guest judge Sasha Colby scratching her head.

However before she could offer up any critiques she took a moment check in “Karna, may I ask, this headpiece you’re wearing, is it of cultural significance or anything?”” She queried, a giggling Karna Ford revealed ““No, it’s based off the Demogorgon from Stranger Things!”

Not missing a beat judge Rhys Nicholson quipped “it’s interesting to see the Demogorgon has started sex work” and so a moment was born.

2. Max Drag Queen

Not all memorable moments happen from standout performances by our queens, sometimes the most memorable moments just happen through conversations, and interactions on the stage.

Snatch Game this season saw the resolute confidence of Max Drag Queen slowly start to crack. As she revealed the loss of her mother just prior to filming the show, a revelation that saw the cast rally around her.

But when standing on the main stage after the challenge Max revealed her heartache to host Michelle Visage. It was this touching moment between the host and Max that highlighted her true mothering nature, cementing her iconic role as host. Max revealed that part of what she was experiencing held bond the queens for this season, creating a loving and supporting environment that allowed all the queens to thrive and support each other.

But while this moment for Max stood out, lets not forget to take a moment and celebrate her lip syncs, Max lip synced for her life not one, but three times, slaying the stay each time, demonstrating why she really was a force to be reckoned with.

3. Prue and Trude

It was also the Snatch Game episode that delivered even more unforgettable moments this year.

For three seasons viewers had been waiting for their serve of Kath and Kim on Drag Race Down Under.

In season four our prayers were answered by Brenda Bressed and Mandy Moobs. While Mandy Moobs served up an iconic and hilarious Jane Turner as Kath Day-Knight it was Brenda Bressed who truly stole the show.

Presenting perfectly as snooty shop assistant Prue (or was it Trude? Who can say?) Brenda truly served a memorable performance. Riffing effortlessly with the other characters Brenda never missed a beat as she truly embodied this Australian icon, well and truly earning her win for this episode.

4. Mandy Moobs and The Design Challenge

Episode four saw the queens take to the sewing machines to compete in their first design challenge.

From the get go all eyes were on Miss Mandy Moobs. With fifteen years experience as a seamstress up her sleeve Mandy was clearly going to be the mark to beat.

However when it came time to show their talents on the runway it was clear all the queens had been paying attention with everyone serving up a memorable runway, clearly no-one was sleeping on Mandy Moobs.

However this was always going to be Mandy’s moment as the Brisbane icon broke down in tears on stage after receiving praise and a standing ovation from guest judge Isis Avis Loren. Her incredible look, complete with gloves, dress and a personally made corset served as one of the most iconic moments of Season Four and cemented Mandy as icon status within the franchise.

5. Lazy Susan and her iconic runways

Lazy Susan has proven to be an absolutely unstoppable force this season, after winning half of the first six episodes she has proven herself to be a Drag Race icon.

Nothing has quite been as standout however as her impressive runways.

Straight out of the gate Lazy Susan debuted both an impressive Russian roll looking reveal dress, followed by an incredible Leigh Bowery inspired lavender and lace look that had the judges gagging, earning her first win.

Determined to outdo herself in episode two she delivered an off the charts “sheer” inspired runaway. Serving transparent plastic coat (was it sheer or translucent?) complete with a futuristic face projection mask her look was unprecedented and unexpected, setting the standards for the rest of the time on the show and serving up an absolutely unforgettable runway.

But Lazy Susan didn’t stop there, following up with a literal rotating lazy Susan board swinging around her body she found herself shining once again. Despite not winning that challenge it was episode six that saw her take out her third win after slaying the acting challenge and delivering an incredible black and white dress which revealed a beautiful sea of colours as she poured water on it from a tap, sticking out of her wig.

6. The Drag Race Down Under roast of Rhys Nicholson

There were many elements of this episode that truly made this challenge a moment to remember in season four, for both the good and the bad.

After an impressive season it was the first time we truly saw Brisbane darling Mandy Moobs stumble as she got herself caught in her own head and struggled to get out of her own way. It was not the fantasy we had for Ms Moobs, however it did clear the way for some other stars to shine.

Whilst Lazy Susan once again showed off her comedic charm as she tore shreds off of judge Rhys Nicholson, this episode was Vybe’s time to shine.

Closing out the show Vynell absolutely went to town with her series of sharp, consistent and absolutely blistering reads on not only Nicholson, but the episodes guests judges and her fellow queens as each joked landed harder and stronger than the one before.

It was a long awaiting but well deserved win for Vybe who was waiting for her chance to shine all season.

7. And of course, Drag Race Down Under S4’s ICONIC WIN

Last but not least, the highly deserving winner!!

Now, we know some of you will be using the holiday period to catch up on all things Drag Race, so we’ll be nice and not spoil it for you, and not name names here. But trust us when we say – it was MAJOR.

If you want to read about who won Drag Race Down Under season 4, you can do that here.

But all in all, season four of Drag Race Down Under has truly served some memorable moments and we can’t wait to see who will be crowned the winner on December 20. You can catch all the action on Stan Australia.