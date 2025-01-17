The Traitors Season Three is Queer AF And Serving All The Tea

If you’ve already seen The Traitors you’ll know this ‘Who Dunnit’ style game show is already camper than a row of tents, with Alan Cumming at the helm how could it not?

But producers have really stepped it up a notch for the third season of the US franchise.

This season features at least six queer contestants, including Drag Race icon Bob The Drag Queen and it has everyone talking.

The Traitors is serving camp theatrics

If you’re unfamiliar with The Traitors, the concept of the show is relatively simple.

A group of contestants gather in a castle in the Scottish highlands to compete in a series of challenges working towards winning a cash prize.

The catch being a small group of them have been selected as “traitors” who are working against the rest of the group.

The remaining contestants, known as the “faithfuls” must try and figure out who among them is a traitor and prevent them from reaching the end of the game by voting to eliminate them.

Each night the traitors meet to eliminate a player from the group in secret whilst each day the contestants come together and vote to eliminate a player they believe to be a traitor.

If the traitors are successfully eliminated by the games end the remaining contestants will split the prize, if they are unsuccessful the traitors will steal the prize fund.

The beauty of the show is it does not take itself seriously at all.

With Alan Cumming at the helm this show is serving camp theatrics at 110%, between Cummings insanely camp over the top costumes and his superbly campy delivery of literally everything he says, The Traitors has us LIVING.

It’s no surprise this show and Cumming managed to steal the 2024 Emmy’s out from underneath RuPaul and the Drag Race franchise.

Bob The Drag Queen Dominates

One of the things that makes The Traitors so watchable is the casting (spoilers ahead).

Following a recent reality television trend the producers have opted to cast the program with former reality television contestants, rather than your average Joe.

This means the cast is littered with former contestants from the likes of Big Brother, Survivor, The Bachelor franchise, The Real Housewives of pretty much everywhere and of course RuPaul’s Drag Race.

There are a few exceptions including Zac Efron’s brother Dylan and gay royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, who make for great additions to the cast.

The beauty of this is that these people know how to play a game for TV and straight out of the gate and they are serving it.

Most notably in the 2025 cast there are six queer contestants, who are successfully dominating the air time and delivering a stellar season after just three episodes.

Undoubtedly Bob The Drag Queen has come out swinging as the star of the show, Bob’s outfits alone already achieved this task, but Bob is made for reality TV.

Bob was successfully selected by host Alan Cumming as one of the traitors at the start of the show and he has proved an incredibly perfect choice as he leads and dominates his group of fellow traitors.

But outside of the traitors lair Bob is loud and to the point not hesitating to throw shade and stir the pot and it is worth every moment.

A hilarious fight between Bob and Dylan Efron went viral online after Efron attempted to clock the drag star as a traitor.

When Efron couldn’t back up his claims Bob went for the juglar.

“I don’t even think you’re a traitor, but you are misguided,” Bob clapped back.

“That should be your drag name; welcome to the stage, Miss Guided” he concluded.

#TheTraitorsUS

Bob the Drag Queen has gone toe to toe with the likes of Derrick Barry and Plane Jane.

Now he faces his next big rival…

Zac Efron’s brother pic.twitter.com/ZnsC7kH6B3 — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) January 10, 2025

With the internet lapping it up Efron jumped in on the gag even jumping online and updating his Instagram handle with the name “Miss Guided.”

#TheTraitorsUS Dylan Efron adding the drag name Bob the Drag Queen gave him to his IG profile 😂 pic.twitter.com/3hnWbQNU11 — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) January 11, 2025

But of course Bob has become a polarising player for audiences, especially with him making particular targets out of The Real Housewives contestants and fans and foes alike are coming for him online.

And in true Bob style, he’s having none of it.

Do these Housewife fans think I’m scared? Honey, I survived Drag Race Twitter. At least DR fans tweet from their real profiles. — Woke Man In A Dress (@thatonequeen) January 13, 2025

A Very Queer Cast

But while Bob is taking up his fair share of the limelight other queer contestants are bringing all of the tea and the shade.

Former Survivor contestant Carolyn Wiger, known for her unhinged personality, has also joined Bob in the traitors castle and she is serving up all of the chaos.

They are also joined by Chrishell Stause, who is married to G-Flip and former Bachelorette Gabby Windey who when asked how her time on the show turned out she hilariously quipped “Well, I’m a lesbian now!”

Rounding out the queer section of the cast list is former The Biggest Loser trainer Bob Harper who has been serving his fair share of drama as well as the first openly gay royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten who again has been eating up his fair share of screen time.

Together this dynamic queer cast is really upping the anting and serving all of the drama in an already drama filled and must watch show.

The Traitors US is currently airing on Ten Play in Australia.