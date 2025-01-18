The Vivienne Will Be Honoured In Posthumous TV Appearance

Following the news that Drag Race star The Vivienne passed away recently ITV have revealed details of one of their final television projects.

They have confirmed the project will still air this year, with the blessing of The Vivienne’s family.

The Vivienne to appear in G’Wed

The Vivienne was certainly no stranger to appearing on screen in film and television.

Aside from her time on Drag Race UK and the US All Winners season the Drag star amassed an impressive resume, including appearing in the Absolutely Fabulous movie in 2016.

Since then they have appeared on talk shows, games shows and a variety of celebrity competition series including most recently appearing on the fifteenth season of Dancing On Ice in the UK.

However shortly before her death she filmed a role on the second season of the ITV program G’Wed.

The sitcom follows a group of middle class Liverpudlian teenagers as they tackle life’s issue together.

Prior to their death The Vivienne filmed their role on the show where they will feature as a night club owner who offers one of the characters an opportunity to compare their drag night at the club.

ITV have confirmed they have contacted The Vivienne’s family who have approved the episode to air “with the blessing of the family, honouring their special talent”

“All the cast and crew were so saddened by the passing of The Vivienne and the first episode will now be dedicated to them” said Executive producer of the series Mario Stylianides.

“The Vivienne was a trailblazing icon and we were truly honoured when we found out they were a fan of G’wed, and equally excited when they agreed to appear in the first episode of the new series” he said.

“They will always be in our hearts and for ever part of the family.”

Season two of G’Wed will air on February 6 on ITV2 and ITVX.