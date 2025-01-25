Thousands of Same Sex Couples Marry In Thailand

With same sex marriage laws now legally in effect in Thailand thousands of same sex couples have rushed to tie the knot.

The historic laws were passed in Thailand in 2024.

Now they are in full effect and the LGBTQIA+ community is ready to celebrate.

Same Sex Couples rush to marry in Thailand

In September Thailand officially became the first country in Southeast Asia to fully legalise same-sex marriage after King Maha Vajiralongkorn signed the marriage equality bill into law, cementing the monumental victory following years of tireless campaigning by LGBTQIA+ activists.

The law changes now allow for adoption and inheritance rights, crucial components of marriage equality that LGBTQIA+ couples in the country have long sought.

“We are all delighted and excited. We’ve been fighting for our rights for over 10 years, and now it’s finally happening,” said Siritata Ninlapruek, an LGBTQIA+ activist whilst speaking to the AFP of the overwhelming joy felt by many in the community at the time.

As the law changes came into effect on Thursday the reports have indicated that over 2,000 couples have tied the knot since.

Couples were also choosing the celebrate together in large events to mark the occasion, the largest of these was taking place at a luxury mall.

Over 100 couples attended the event, the largest taking place on the day, where they would all celebrate their wedding ceremonies together.

The governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt was even in attendance at the event, which he called a “Big day” for Thailand.

A reason to celebrate! A law legalizing marriage between same-sex couples has gone into effect in Thailand. The law, passed in June 2024, makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to recognize same-sex relationships. pic.twitter.com/3b2m7wXImq — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) January 23, 2025

“I think it reflects an inclusive society, not just in terms of marriage, but also in our beliefs, cultures, and religious,” he said.

“We embrace everyone who’s different.”

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand married on Thursday as the kingdom’s equal marriage law went into effect after decades of campaigning by activists. https://t.co/OUGerB6RDU pic.twitter.com/1ougWhv6cE — DW News (@dwnews) January 23, 2025