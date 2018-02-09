—

To celebrate the Mardi Gras Film Festival’s 25th year, Star Observer has 10 double passes to the festival to give away.

Featuring an exciting array of films from all over the world, from the critically acclaimed BPM to the fresh-from-Sundance romance My Days of Mercy, this year’s MGFF program has something for everyone.

Check out the latest documentaries covering LGBTI issues from around the world, revel in short films showcasing the best up-and-coming queer filmmakers, or settle in for a date night movie with films like Love, Simon and The Substitute.

To enter to win, just sign up for the Star Observer newsletter and tell us in 25 words or less which MGFF 2018 film you’re most looking forward to seeing and why.

Tickets will be awarded as ticket codes, valid for any standard film session, excluding special events, subject to availability.

Browse the full program at Queer Screen’s website.

