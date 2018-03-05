To celebrate the upcoming April tour of powerhouse singer/songwriters Melissa Etheridge and Sheryl Crow, the Star Observer has 4 American Rock Star Packages to give away, courtesy of our friends at TEG Live and Levi’s®. Academy Award and two-time Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge is one of the best-known and loved LGBTI musicians in the world.

Melissa last toured Australia in 2016, and is this time joined by nine-time Grammy Award winner, Sheryl Crow, on her first Australian tour since 2008.

Each of the 4 prize packages includes:

1 x Gold Double Pass valued at $340 each to see Melissa Etheridge/Sheryl Crow in Perth on Apr 3, in Adelaide on Apr 4, Melbourne on Apr 6 and Sydney on Apr 7 (one entrant will be awarded in each city)

1 x $250 Levi’s® Retail Gift Voucher redeemable at any Levi’s® Retail Store Nationally

For more information, visit: www.teglive.com.au/events/sheryl-crow-melissa-etheridge-australian-new-zealand-tour

Win 1 of 4 double passes to see Melissa Etheridge

