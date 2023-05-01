20 Years Later Madonna Releases Original Video For Song American Life

If anyone had Madonna releasing the original music video for her 2003 song ‘American Life’ on their bingo card for this year, you can cross it off.

The controversial video can be seen as one of the few times that Madonna backed down as it was cancelled a few days before it was due to release, due to negative press.

Twenty years ago, the Iraq war was gearing up to start and the release of the song coincided with it. And while the song isn’t too overly political – the original music video was a graphic statement on the then-imminent invasion of Iraq by America.

The Director’s Cut

The original video shows Madonna and her dancers dressed in army clothing, getting ready for a fashion show whilst out on the runway, soldiers are walking alongside victims of war.

The video shows an audience packed with full-glamourous fashion types watching in disinterest just as the violence on the runway is kicked up a notch, with blood and guts flying everywhere.

As the video continues, the fake imagery of violence is slowly replaced with real victims of war and at the song’s climax, Madonna bursts through on top of a camo-painted car. She then mows down members of the audience and throws a grenade.

Due to the highly graphic nature of the video, there’s little doubt that it would have been banned or heavily censored by networks if it had been released.

Madonna’s Decision

Madonna announced on 1st April 2003 that the original video would never be released following the outrage brewing from people who hadn’t seen the video.

“I have decided not to release my new video. It was filmed before the war started and I do not believe it is appropriate to air it at this time,” Madonna said.

“Due to the volatile state of the world and out of sensitivity and respect to the armed forces, who I support and pray for, I do not want to risk offending anyone who might misinterpret the meaning of this video.”

While Madonna is no stranger to controversy, having danced with it before for videos such as Like A Prayer and Justify My Love, she wanted to avoid threats to her family if she had released the video.

Fans can watch the original video on Madonna’s official YouTube channel but be warned.