Better Than Ever: Ricky Martin Opens Up Following Divorce From Jwan Yosef

Justin Cooper
August 6, 2023
Image: Ricky Martin (Left) speaks out following separation from husband Jwan Yosef (Right). Image: Ricky Martin/Instagram

Puerto Rican Singer Ricky Martin has opened up regarding the decision to split from husband, Jwan Yosef, after being married for six years.

The “She Bangs” and “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer announced their divorce publicly in July, but has now revealed that the decision was not so sudden.

Speaking with Telemundo on Friday, Martin says the decision was “pre-pandemic” and that they had both “been planning this situation for a long time.”

“This Was What Had To Happen”

During the interview, Martin explained that when their divorce was announced, he and Yosef had “already gone through a grieving process.”

“We were firm that this was what had to happen for his good, for my good and for our children,” says Martin.

Along with the twins, Matteo and Valentino, which Martin welcomed via surrogate in 2008, together the pair are fathers to Lucia and Renn who they welcomed in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Martin and Yosef had apparently kept arguments and issues separate from their children, which seemingly surprised eldest twins when they told them of their separation.

“When we told them, it was like, ‘Well, Dad, are you okay, are you happy? Is this the decision? Don’t do it for us, we’re okay,’” Martin recalls.

Despite the challenges, Martins says that his relationship with Yosef since their separation is “better than ever.”

“We look into each other’s eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together,” he explains.

“It has been wonderful. I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly. In fact, if someone is getting divorced, come and talk to us because we already have this figured out,” jokes Martin.

Future Romance

Whilst the decision for the couple’s divorce was not recent, Martin says he wants to “enjoy life” at the moment, before pursuing new relationships.

Saying that he and Yosef had been together for an extended time, Martin says, “I want to have a good time… Take it easy, but yes, I do see myself in another relationship.”

“I’m not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship, I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity,” he explains.

Martin describes his marriage to Yosef as an extremely significant part during their relationship, saying “that piece of paper makes a difference,” as he continues to advocate for marriage equality during his current tour.

 

 

 

 

 

 

