Former Disney Star Dan Benson Shares The One Thing He Won’t Do On OnlyFans

Former Disney Channel actor and OnlyFans content creator Dan Benson revealed the one thing he won’t do on his OnlyFans account.

Benson, 35, is best known for his roles as Zeke on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place and voicing Ethan on Rick and Morty.

In July 2022, Benson created an OnlyFans account.

‘Everyone Wants To See It’

In an interview with Page Six, Benson shared, “I’m not going to have sex with men on camera because everyone wants to see it.”

Explaining the reason behind this choice, he continued, “I don’t want to look back in 10 years and go, ‘OK, I made all this money, I got all this fame because of this, but goddamn it, I was doing all these things that made me feel uncomfortable just for that.”

I’m streaming tonight on OnlyDans. Come say hi please. 😊 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1QgEeuag55 — Dan Benson (@_danbenson) June 22, 2023

Straight Men And Ass Play

Benson, who is straight, estimates that “99 percent” of his subscribers are Queer men.

“I am straight. I’m very comfortable making content for gay men. I specifically make content for gay men.

“It’s specifically not my thing, but I totally get it, and I’ve also learned what they’re looking for in terms of what really attracts gay men,” he said.

Pushing back against the stigma associated with straight men and ass play, Benson said, “There’s a lot of aspects of sex. Like, not to be vulgar, but, like, ass play that straight men also enjoy, but there’s a stigma around that for straight men to be comfortable about being open of their enjoyment of ass play. There’s a huge stigma that if you have anything to do with experiencing orgasm through your butt, you’re gay, but that’s absolutely not true.”

‘Accidentally’ Got Into Porn Career

Always one for sharing, in January , Benson opened up about how he “accidentally” got into his porn career.

He explained that when he was on the show, Wizards of Waverly Place, he would regularly get messages from fans, “some of those being women that I found incredibly attractive.

“Turns out messaging those women, who turned out not to be who they said they were, was not the best idea because I would send nude photos to them. And they would take those nude photos, and then post them on to online websites.”

Benson said that learning his nude photos and videos were all over the internet “was a pretty traumatic experience.”

Benson: Roll With The Punches

He spent years trying to purge the internet of his nudes, but found it to be incredibly difficult.

“I ended up almost losing my job later in life because of that after I’d kind of retired from acting, and it had a very big negative impact on my life.

“Eventually, I decided to stop fighting against it, and instead go the other direction and completely lean into it.

“I decided to say all right, screw you. I’m going to sell it myself. So I started that adventure. Last year.

“I’ve been having a tremendous amount of fun. I’ve met a lot of great people in the adult entertainment industry. And it’s changed my life for the better.”

Benson concludes, “You just have to roll with the punches.”

‘An Amazing Adventure’

Benson has been acting since 2004.

“I’m officially in my mid-30s. Feels like yesterday I played a goofy awkward teenager professionally. But I gotta say…it’s been such an amazing adventure so far,” Benson posted on Twitter in September 2021.