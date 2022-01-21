—

Four stars for the price of one! Hostess Aurora Arsenic will lead an all-star lineup with Abril La Trene, Tequila Mockingbird, and Freddie Merkin for an evening of the campiest drag bingo, prizes, dance competitions, and a Mystery Box. It’s also a ticket to a wild Saturday all night party that follows with queen of the night Bathsheba and her two guest drag artists presiding.

Pride of our Footscray Community Bar – 1/86-88 Hopkins St, Footscray on 29 January at 8pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)