Four stars for the price of one! Hostess Aurora Arsenic will lead an all-star lineup with Abril La Trene, Tequila Mockingbird, and Freddie Merkin for an evening of the campiest drag bingo, prizes, dance competitions, and a Mystery Box. It’s also a ticket to a wild Saturday all night party that follows with queen of the night Bathsheba and her two guest drag artists presiding.
Pride of our Footscray Community Bar – 1/86-88 Hopkins St, Footscray on 29 January at 8pm
Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment