Tranz Talks is a structured conversation held online about public harassment for up to 30 trans and gender-nonconforming people, led by artist Travis Alabanza, over an intimate dinner of burgers and chips. Travis Alabanza has held conversations across the UK, to discuss and talk with trans folk about their experiences when going outside, in response to the lack of public archives present around how queer and trans people navigate public space. Food delivery credit will be provided so that all guests can eat and share together from the comfort of home.

Register for the Midsumma Digital Event – 25 January at 8pm

