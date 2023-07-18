Tom Holland’s Sex Scene With Male Co-Star Goes Viral

Actor Tom Holland’s man-on-man sex scene in a new Apple TV series has gone viral.

Holland stars in the psychological thriller The Crowded Room. He plays the role of Danny Sullivan, who was arrested for a shooting in New York City in 1979.

Danny Sullivan also has a dissociative identity disorder. One of these personalities is a woman named Ariana.

In the scene that has gained attention, Ariana, played by Holland, has sex with a man.

Everybody Is Losing It Over Tom Holland's Gay Sex Scene in The Crowded Room Episode 8 "Reunion"

The scene has attracted both praise and bigoted criticism on Twitter.

One fan tweeted, “So glad to see tom holland continuing the peter parker tradition of having hot gay sex.”

so glad to see tom holland continuing the peter parker tradition of having hot gay sex

Another wrote, “People when they see tom holland playing a gay role even though they know he’s an actor and he is doing what he is paid for.”

people when they see tom holland playing a gay role even though they know he's an actor and he is doing what he is paid for.

“The people posting ‘not my spiderman’ about tom holland because of his gay scene like… honey i have some news for you,” tweeted another.

the people posting "'not my spiderman" about tom holland because of his gay scene like… honey i have some news for you

‘Exploring Certain Emotions That I Have Definitely Never Experienced’

The Crowded Room was also produced by Holland.

Speaking to ExtraTV about the hard work involved in both acting and producing, he said, “It was a tough time for sure.”

Holland recalled, “We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.”

“I’m no stranger to hard work, I’ve always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it but then again, the show did break me.”

He continued, “There did come a time when I was sort of, ‘I need to have a break’. I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach and lay low. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

The Crowded Room is currently available to watch on Apple TV.

It also stars Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Mama Mia), Sasha Lane (Loki), Emmy Rossum (Shameless), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Thomas Sadoski (The Newsroom), and Jason Isaacs (Peter Pan, Black Hawk Down).

The series is based on a 1981 book called The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.