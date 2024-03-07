The Aurora Ball Theme Is Announced!

The Aurora Mirror Ball reflects on 25 years of supporting the LGBTIQ+ community.

The Aurora Group has announced the theme for this year’s 25th anniversary of Aurora. The Aurora Ball is a night to celebrate community with community, reflect on the last 25 years, and raise vital funds for LGBTIQ+ groups in need of support.

This year’s theme is The Aurora Mirror Ball: Reflecting on 25 years of supporting the LGBTIQ+ community. The fundraising event will be held at Sydney Town Hall on Saturday, the 22nd of June, starting at 6pm.

Last year’s Aurora Ball saw a glamorous and inspiring night of Burlesque. Looking back at the success of the 2023 Ball makes this year’s highly anticipated Mirror Ball all the more exciting.

The Ball raises funds for under-resourced, under-represented, and at-risk groups within the LGBTIQ+ community. Money will be raised through ticket sales, corporate partnerships, a raffle and silent auction that will be launched two weeks before the Aurora Ball, and a live pledge for the Amplify Pride Fund.

The Amplify Pride fund is a national fund established in 2022 in partnership with Aurora and GiveOUT, with support from The Snow Foundation, Paul Ramsay Foundation, and a core group of generous community donors. Through an LGBTIQ+ community-led grant-making process, this fund provides larger and more sustainable funding than the LGBTIQ+ community sector has ever had access to.

Since its establishment in 1999, The Aurora Group has dispersed almost $2 million to the LGBTIQ+ community sector. The funds go towards organisations and projects serving the most marginalised and vulnerable people in the LGBTIQ+ community, who would otherwise go without funding. The Aurora Ball itself first started as a fundraising dinner before transforming into an iconic night in the Sydney LGBTIQ+ calendar.

The Aurora Group states that “seeking to bridge the gap in the funding and support available to smaller organisations servicing the LGBTIQ+ community, our Founders came together to raise funds and have fun while doing it”.

On the night of The Ball, there will be a welcome hour, delicious 3 course meal, and a diverse lineup of hosts and entertainers for all guests to enjoy. The room full of marvellous people also provides incredible networking opportunities. Guests can choose to participate in the best dressed competition suited to this year’s unique Mirror Ball theme, and Aurora encourages guests to get their dancing shoes on too! The specific hosts, key speakers, entertainment, and the Acknowledgement of Country will be announced closer to the event date.

With entertainment still to be announced, it is important to stay tuned and keep updated with The Ball 2024. There are also many ways to get involved with the event and show support, which include volunteering at The Ball, buying tickets to the raffle, and bidding on your favourite item at the silent auction.

Additionally, donations can be made directly to the Amplify Pride Fund to resource LGBTIQ+ charities who work hard for change within the community, often saving the lives of vulnerable groups.

Tickets to The Aurora Mirror Ball can be accessed by the general public on the 7th of March. Make sure to secure tickets to this exciting fundraiser that is not one to be missed!

Saturday, 22nd June, 2024, from 6pm – 12am

Sydney Town Hall

483 George St, Sydney NSW 2000

www.auroragroup.org.au/aurora