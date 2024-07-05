Nominations For The Honour Awards 2024 Are Open Now

The Honour Awards, New South Wales’ premier LGBTQ+ community awards ceremony, the Honour Awards, is making its grand return in 2024.

The Honour Awards shine a spotlight on exceptional service and achievements within the state’s LGBTQ+ communities.

Organised by ACON, the event’s coordinators are now seeking nominations to acknowledge unsung heroes who have made inspirational contributions for the benefit of LGBTQ people.

“The Honour Awards have consistently recognised the impactful contributions and inspiration that LGBTQ+ individuals from diverse backgrounds and organisations bring to our communities,” says ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill AM.

“In 2024, we are proud to uphold this tradition by celebrating these remarkable achievements.”

Established in 2007, the Honour Awards have become the hallmark of LGBTQ+ community celebration in NSW. Beyond recognising outstanding community service, the event also functions as a fundraiser, with proceeds directly supporting ACON’s health programs and services.

This year, nominations are open in nine categories: health, entertainment, community, HIV, media, business, visual arts, youth, and community service. Submissions can be made through the Honour Awards website (honourawards.com.au) until Sunday 28 July.

“The Honour Awards stand out by celebrating not just well-known achievers but also those whose contributions are less widely recognised,” Parkhill added. “We invite the community to share stories of inspirational individuals and organisations that have made a significant impact, whether on a smaller or larger scale.”

In 2023, longtime LGBTQ+ volunteer and community advocate Giovanni Campolo-Arcidiaco was honoured with the prestigious Community Hero Award.

“Being a recipient of an ACON Honour Award is humbling and encouraging. It is truly heartwarming to know that so many special people took the time to nominate me for my two decades of volunteering on LGBTQIA+ boards,” Campolo-Arcidiaco said.

“There are many inspiring individuals tirelessly contributing to our communities out of selfless generosity and a genuine belief in the necessity of the work to be done. We should never take them for granted.

“I urge you to look around and celebrate the ones who inspire you with their altruistic and outstanding track record by nominating them for this year’s ACON Honour Awards.”

Finalists will be announced next month with each finalist and the first person to nominate them receiving a free ticket to the awards event on Wednesday, 18 September, at a new venue – Doltone House Hyde Park, Sydney.

Parkhill extended his heartfelt thanks to all the sponsors and event partners for their ongoing generous support of the Honour Awards.

In 2024, Honour is proudly supported by the presenting partners Universal Hotels, people2people, St Vincent’s Hospital and OUT@NBCUniversal; community partners Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association, Positive Life NSW and Friends of Cayte; media partner Star Observer; and event partners Doltone House and Universal Sydney.

“Thank you to our Honour 2024 partners and sponsors. Our ability to come together and celebrate our communities’ achievements is made possible by your generous contributions. We’re grateful for your support and look forward to celebrating with you all at the 2024 Honour Awards,” said Parkhill.

Nominations for The Honour Awards 2024 are now open!

To nominate someone, go to honourawards.com.au. Nominations close Sunday 28 July.

ACON HONOUR AWARDS 2024 CATEGORIES

Community Hero

Presented by ACON

Young Achiever Award

Presented by people2people

Community Organisation Award

Presented by Universal Hotels

Health & Wellbeing Award

Presented by St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney

HIV Hero Award

Presented by Positive Life NSW

Cayte Latta Memorial Award for Visual Arts

Presented by Friends of Cayte

Arts & Entertainment Award

Presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Media Award

Presented by OUT@NBCUniversal

Business Award

Presented by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association

Star Observer the proud media partner of the Honour Awards. Winners will be announced at the Honour Awards Ceremony and Reception on Wednesday 18 September at Doltone House Hyde Park, Sydney. Early bird tickets are available now.