Queer Lifesavers Promote Beach Safety

Douglas Magaletti
July 28, 2023
Image: Lifesavers With Pride Facebook

Lifesavers with Pride is an LGBTQI community organisation that strives to promote beach safety, and surf lifesaving, as well as to provide support to Queer lifesavers.

Founded in 2006, Lifesavers with Pride currently consists of over 400 members from over 20 clubs around Australia. 

Open To People From All Walks Of Life

They are an inclusive club, open to people from all walks of life, irrespective of age, sex, gender, ethnic background, sexual orientation, or economic status.

According to the club, Lifesavers with Pride’s mission is to “create a safer, more inclusive, and accepting environment within the Surf Life Saving movement while fostering greater engagement and representation from the gay and lesbian community.”

They also offer a Proud Beaches Scholarship, which works to lighten the financial burden associated with training to be a lifesaver. 

Lifesavers with Pride are a regular fixture at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

In order to join, according to Chair of Lifesavers With Pride Jake Little, “Lifesavers part of the LGBTQIA+ community and our allies can sign up to be a member of Lifesavers with Pride on our website

“Membership gives you exclusive early access to key events, such as the Mardi Gras, along with invitations to our member only events.”

For more information, visit their website at lifesaverswithpride.com.au

