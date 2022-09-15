—

For the first time, participants will be able to register as Non-Binary when they sign up for the 2023 London Marathon.

Races that operate under World Athletics rules, such as the Championship, Good for Age, and elite athlete races will not offer a third option.

‘Significant Step Forward’

According to London Marathon Event Director Hugh Brasher, “This is a significant step forward for the TCS London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive.”

Brasher continued, “We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone.”

According to the Boston Athletic Association, in an interview with The Independent, “non-binary athletes can submit entry applications if they’ve completed a marathon as a non-binary participant during the current qualifying window.”

LGBTQI sports advocacy group, Athlete Ally spokesperson Joanna Hoffman rescinded to the news, saying, “A truly inclusive marathon provides space for every runner to register, compete and be celebrated exactly as they are.”

Hoffman continued, “Including a nonbinary category in the Boston and London Marathons, following the New York Marathon’s prior adoption, is a critical step forward. No runner should be forced to participate in a category that does not match their identity.”

In 2021, the Philadelphia Distance Run became the first to include non-binary participants.