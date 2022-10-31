—

Theo James in (left to right) The White Lotus, The Time Traveler's Wife and The Divergent.

The Time Traveler’s Wife star star Theo James has teased his multiple nude scenes in season two of the Emmy-winning series The White Lotus, which premiered on Monday.

“Well, in this its funny because we’re all kind of naked quite a lot because it’s kind of because it’s a holiday show, really, but it’s also, [Series creator, writer, and director Mike White], as in season one, his nudity is always very specific. There’s a purpose,” he said.

James continued, “It felt natural, but it’s interesting that in episode one, Cameron kind of, we don’t know whether it’s deliberate or accidental, but he reveals himself, and you know, the initial version of what we shot was way too much, but then we did a more subtle version.”

Season 2 Set In Sicily

While the first season of The White Lotus was set at a Hawaiian hotel, season two takes us to a sister resort located Sicily.

Season one favourite Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde)is reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt.

Season two also stars F. Murray Abraham (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Meghann Fahy (The Bold Type), Tom Hollander (Bohemian Rhapsody), Theo James (The Time Traveler’s Wife), and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation).

The White Lotus: Sicily premieres in Australia on Binge on Monday, October 31.