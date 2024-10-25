ACU Offers $165 Ticket Refunds After Speaker’s Anti-LGBT Anti-Abortion Remarks

National News News Victorian News
Naomi Lawrence
October 25, 2024
ACU Offers $165 Ticket Refunds After Speaker’s Anti-LGBT Anti-Abortion Remarks
Image: Joe de Bruyn, former national President of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association. Image: Campion College.

The Australian Catholic University (ACU) announced they will reimburse graduation fees to students involved in the mass walkout because of former union boss Joe de Bruyn’s remarks against abortion and gay marriage.

On Tuesday, following the outrage from students and nearly everyone on the internet, ACU Vice-Chancellor and President Zlatko Skrbis addressed the debacle in an apologetic email to all students. 

ACU shows regret for students distress and offers reimbursement

 In his email, vice-chancellor Skrbis expressed remorse for ‘distress caused’, offering a full refund of the graduation fees, and confidential counselling services to teachers and students.

The refunds include guest tickets, dress for hire & attendance fees which amount to $165.

ACU recognises distress caused, but continues to defend ‘free speech’ 

Despite his concern for students that were impacted, Skrbis defended de Bruyn’s right to express his personal beliefs as it infringes on their values of free speech. 

A statement released by the university found that they were already aware of De Bruyn’s divisive address. Although they did ‘encourage de Bruyn to reconsider his speech from the view of the graduating students’ achievements and hopes’

“The university was aware that Mr. De Bruyn planned to speak about a number of polarising issues in his occasional address and asked him to consider a speech that was better aligned to the occasion and more directly celebrated the achievements of our students,” they said.

“We are deeply disappointed that the speech was not more befitting of a graduation ceremony. We do not censor our speakers but recognise that the content of Mr. De Bruyn’s address caused distress and offence to many in the audience.”

ACU Student Associations condemn the university for allowing the ‘degrading’ address

Following ACU’s intial response, various associations from the Melbourne university (ACU National Student Association, the ACU LGBTIQ+ Staff Ally Network, The Melbourne LGBTIQ+ Society and The St Patrick’s Student Association) came together and shamed the university for allowing de Bruyn’s “deeply degrading and dehumanising” address.

De Bruyn shows no regret in response to backlash 

In response to his controversial speech, de Bruyn remains unapologetic.

“Here I am, a Catholic layman being offered by ACU an award for my services to the Catholic church,” he said.

“If I can’t talk about issues that have confronted me in my professional life that I tried to deal with consistent with my Catholic beliefs, then what am I getting an award for?” he told Guardian Australia. “I thought it was fair and sensible.” 

The former union boss also confirmed the university advised him it would be “wise to make some changes” to his speech, because he would have a “diverse audience”.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Paul Mescal Reveals Kiss With Pedro Pascal Nearly Made It Into Gladiator II
October 24, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Paul Mescal Reveals Kiss With Pedro Pascal Nearly Made It Into Gladiator II
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News Screen
Go Red For World AIDS Day: ACON Launches Annual Red Ribbon Appeal
October 24, 2024 | Staff Writers

Go Red For World AIDS Day: ACON Launches Annual Red Ribbon Appeal
New South Wales News News
5 Facts You Should Know about Asexuality for Asexual Awareness Week
October 24, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

5 Facts You Should Know about Asexuality for Asexual Awareness Week
Arts & Entertainment Features Listicles News
Abbie Jane: My Local Council’s Motion to Remove LGBTQIA+ Books Really Worries Me
October 23, 2024 | Abbie Jane

Abbie Jane: My Local Council’s Motion to Remove LGBTQIA+ Books Really Worries Me
Community-opinion News Opinion Soapbox
Australian Firefighters Calendar Returns For A Good Cause Abroad
October 23, 2024 | Michael James

Australian Firefighters Calendar Returns For A Good Cause Abroad
International National News News
Michael Kirby & Johan van Vloten Retire From Bobby Goldsmith Foundation After 22 Years
October 23, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Michael Kirby & Johan van Vloten Retire From Bobby Goldsmith Foundation After 22 Years
Celebrity Community Heroes Community News New South Wales News News South Australia