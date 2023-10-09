Australian Actor Hugh Sheridan Narrowly Escapes Israel After Hamas Attack

Australian actor Hugh Sheridan reveals he narrowly escaped to Athens after being stuck in Israel following this weekend’s terror attack by Hamas.

On Sunday, October 8, in a story posted to Instagram while hiding in a stairwell, Sheridan, 38, wrote, “A few hours ago, everyone was living life completely normal in Israel. It was a big Jewish holiday yesterday [Simchat Torah], one week after new year. I met a family who had 150 [people] fly in for their wedding tomorrow. We were at a BBQ yesterday with young people who at this very moment, are on their way to Gaza to fight.

‘My Heart Breaks’

“A few hours later, this country is at war. Their lives have completely changed in an instant. It’s unbelievable how quickly and brutal the attack has been. With no warning. My heart breaks. I’m in the stairwell so safe for now. X love you all.”

One of Sheridan’s friends, David Draper, also shared an update from the stairwell.

In a post to Instagram, Draper wrote, “Not too many smiles on faces today, 6am wake up call on the door to bunker down in the staircase of the hotel, warning sirens all over the city, Israel is under attack. Streets are like a ghost town, everything has closed.

“The pic of us is on the second attack tonight and was much closer, you could hear the antiballistic missiles overhead taking out the missiles coming from Gaza, this is just crazy, bit scared to say the least but we appear to be safe for now. Hopefully, our flight out tmw stays on track, and pray this all comes to an end sooner than later for everyone involved.”

‘I Didn’t Know If I’d Get To The Airport Or Even Get Out’

Draper gave an update in a subsequent post, writing that they had found a flight out of Israel to Athens, Greence.

Draper wrote, “No sleep for us last night but we’re finally out of here, found some seats to Athens. Thanks so much for all your kind and thoughtful messages, feel like having a huge cry now.

Sheridan posted, “This time yesterday I didn’t know if I’d get to the airport or even get out. I did and I am now safe. But what is happening is beyond a horror movie and I am incredibly lucky.”

On October 8, Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted a “long and difficult war”, as Israel launched retalitory air strikes across Gaza.

According to CNN, over 700 people have been killed in Israel while more than 400 Palestinians have been killed. 2,300 people have been injured in Gaza.