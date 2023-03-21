Australian Gay Blood Ban Could Be Lifted For Plasma Donations

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has received a submission from Australian Red Cross Lifeblood calling for the removal of questions regarding sexual activity when screening potential plasma donors.

Three Months Of Celibacy

Currently, those “whose sexual practices put them at increased risk of acquiring infectious diseases that can be transmitted by blood, cells or tissues,” must be celibate for three months in order to donate blood.

According to the TGA website, this includes sex workers, men who have sex with men, and the sexual partners of these groups.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood submission would allow these groups to donate blood plasma without the need for celibacy as long as the potential donor meets the other requirements.

Blood plasma is used to treat acute and chronic medical conditions. It is donated using a special machine that separates the red blood cells from your blood and returns it to your body. The rest, called plasma, is collected.

Because your red blood cells are returned to you, you are able to donate a larger volume and more frequently. Each donation takes approximately 45 minutes.

‘Safe For Patients’

In a Sydney Morning Herald article, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood chief medical officer Dr Joanne Pink explained why this change could be made.

“We would not make this change if we did not think it was safe for patients,” Pink said.

“Pathogen deactivation methods either filter out or kills off viruses and bacteria. This type of technology is only available for blood plasma, not whole blood donations.”

Pink continued, “We want to ensure that as many people as possible can safely donate. I think it’s fantastic because it’s the most inclusive option and great for donor experience because we won’t need to ask questions about sexual activity.”

According to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, “Australia has one of the safest blood systems in the world – and the safety of our blood and plasma products for patients will always be our top priority.”

Lifting Just Plasma Restrictions Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Let Us Give, an Australian organisation that campaigns to lift the current gay blood ban, does not believe this lifting of restrictions goes far enough.

Let Us Give spokesperson Rodney Croome, said, “Allowing gay men to give plasma is welcome, but it is not the solution to either the need for more whole blood, or the unnecessary discrimination inherent in the ban on gay blood donation.”

“Other countries like Israel and Canada have tried the plasma pathway and quickly dropped it in favour of assessing the individual risk of all donors, which is what we have consistently called for in Australia”

“Countries that have dropped their gay blood bans and adopted individual risk assessment, like the UK, France, Canada, Germany and Israel, have benefitted from having a new source of safe blood, and Australia will too.”

“Allowing us to only give plasma but not whole blood is like offering us civil unions instead of marriage equality.”

After approval by the TGA, federal and state governments would also need to approve. There is no official timetable for approval.

If approved, Australia would be the first country to make such a change. It would also add approximately 8,000 people to Australia’s blood donor pool.

In recent years, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Israel, Greece, Brazil, Hungary, Argentina, Denmark, and Canada have withdrawn their blanket ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood. Most of the countries adopted discriminatory rules in the 1980s, in the initial years of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.