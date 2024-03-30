Bodyline Building Hosts New Home For Sydney Gay Sauna 357

Sydney’s iconic gay sauna, 357, is undergoing a significant transition, with its longtime owners, Ty Dovans and Luke Frappell, revealing plans for its future at the Bodyline building.

However rest assured 357 will still be in operation.

357 makes the move to Bodyline

Gay sauna 357, which recently marked its 22nd anniversary, announced its imminent closure at its current location on Sussex Street, citing redevelopment plans that will see the building transformed into an 18-storey hotel.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Owners Luke and Ty expressed gratitude to patrons for their years of support while informing them of the impending closure.

“We opened 26/12/01 and now it’s time to close,” they wrote. “Our beautiful building is becoming an 18-storey hotel.”

With the closing date set to be announced imminently, the owners encouraged visitors to make the most of their final visits to the current venue.

However, they assured patrons that 357 would not disappear entirely, revealing plans for a new location in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.

“Sauna X by 357”

While the new sauna is still in the works and some time away from opening, Luke and Ty disclosed that the venue’s manager, Glenn McNamara, would be overseeing the transition.

“Sauna X by 357” is set to take up residence at 10 Taylor Street in Darlinghurst, the former home of another well-known sex-on-premises venue, Bodyline.

Amidst speculation about the fate of Bodyline, which had recently displayed a sign indicating temporary closure and impending reopening under new ownership, Luke and Ty confirmed their acquisition of the property.

“357 has bought what used to be Bodyline,” they affirmed.

The announcement of “X by 357” at its new location marks an exciting chapter for the establishment and its loyal clientele.

357 to remain unchanged

Luke and Ty assured patrons that the essence of 357 would remain unchanged, promising the same staff, parties, and welcoming atmosphere that defined the original venue.

As the transition unfolds, both saunas are expected to operate concurrently, offering patrons a seamless transition between locations. Luke and Ty expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the community throughout this period of change, emphasizing the importance of maintaining 357’s legacy of inclusivity and acceptance.

With anticipation building for the opening of “X by 357” at its new address, patrons can look forward to a continuation of the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere that has made 357 a beloved fixture of Sydney’s LGBTQ+ community for over two decades.