—

Cate Blanchett on the red carpet for TÁR at the Venice Film Festival. Photo: Lis Lopes/Facebook.

Australian actress, Cate Blanchett will be playing another iconic lesbian role for the upcoming film, TÁR. Her first lesbian role in 2015’s Carol, Blanchett’s new role will see her play as the queer German composer, Lydia Tár.

The film is set in the international world of classical music and centres on Blanchett’s role as Lydia Tár. Tár is largely considered one of the greatest living conductors and the first female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.

TÁR will showcase all components of the conductor’s life, particularly exploring her love affair with two female musicians within her own orchestra. At the recent Venice Film Festival, TÁR was positively received and even had a six-minute standing ovation.

The Role That Was Written For Blanchett

Director for TÁR, Todd Field has stated that the film would never have happened if it weren’t for Blanchett’s involvement.

“It wasn’t written with Cate Blanchett in mind—it was written for Cate Blanchett,” he told the Daily Beast.

Advertisement

When the Daily Beast asked Blanchett about portraying a queer woman whilst LGBTQ+ rights are continuously targeted, Blanchett reiterated that “it’s important on a society level.”

She also mentioned that her character’s sexuality wasn’t her focus but that the film overall “felt urgent.”

“I didn’t think about the character’s gender, or her sexuality at all,” she said.

“And I think I love that about the film. It just is. It’s a very human portrait, and I think that we have perhaps matured enough as a species that we can watch a film like this and not make that the headline issue. It just is.”

TÁR is set to be released in cinemas across the country on 26th January 2023.