A Christian school in Florida has said that gay and trans students will be asked to “leave the school immediately”.

Grace Christian School in Valrico insisted that other Christian schools in Florida had similar policies that did not welcome LGBTQI students.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses homophobic and transphobic statements, which might be distressing to some readers.

“It is true that a student cannot come to our school, knowingly for us, and be transgender or homosexual. That is rooted in the scriptures,” the school’s administrator and pastor Barry McKeen claimed in a video defending the policy following media reports.

“God has spoken on those issues, explicitly, aggressively, and we have had these policies in our school since day number one in the early 1970s. This is not new.”

School Equates Homosexuality With Bestiality

McKeen made the video in response to an NBC report about his email to parents reiterating the institution’s policy that “God created mankind in His image: male (man) and female (woman), sexually different but with equal dignity.”

“Therefore, one’s biological sex must be affirmed and no attempts should be made to physically change, alter, or disagree with one’s biological gender — including, but not limited to, elective sex reassignment, transvestite, transgender, or non-binary gender fluid acts of conduct (Genesis 1:26-28). Students in school will be referred to by the gender on their birth certificate and be referenced in name in the same fashion,” the email said.

A Horrible Place, Says Ex Student

Earlier this month, a Sarasota County School district in Florida adopted a new policy following the “Don’t Say Gay” bill which requires teachers to out their students if they come out as LGBTQI.

I went here for kindergarten. They still had corporal punishment and required parents to use a paddle on children. My mom pulled me out when they required her to do so. Grace Christian school is a horrible place that no one should send their children to. https://t.co/AJY5IN1uCC — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 20, 2022

Alejandra Caraballo, a Clinical Instructor at Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic, said that she had gone to Grace Christian School as a child before her mom pulled her out.

“I went here for kindergarten. They still had corporal punishment and required parents to use a paddle on children. My mom pulled me out when they required her to do so. Grace Christian school is a horrible place that no one should send their children to,” Caraballo posted on Twitter.





