Conservative Lauren Boebert Groped Date Who Owns Drag Friendly Restaurant

Conservative US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her date were ejected from a performance of Beetlejuice: The Musical, after ignoring repeated requests to stop vaping, taking photos, and fondling each other.

Boebert, 36, a Republican representing Colorado, was on a date at Buell Theatre in Denver, with Quinn Gallagher, 46, a Democrat who owns an LGBTQI-friendly bar in Aspen.

The official Buell Theatre security report, which was obtained by 9News Denver, along with security footage, revealed that Boebert and Gallagher were “vaping, singing, causing a disturbance.”

‘I Simply Fell Short Of My Values’

In an statement released on Friday, September 15, Boebert issued an apology.

“I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday [September 10] evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that,” she said.

“I simply fell short of my values.”

She continued, “I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical.

“Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it.”

‘I Plead Guilty To Laughing and Singing’

In a post to X on September 13, Boebert made light of the incident.

“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts issued a statement on the incident, explaining that the staff at the Buell Theatre “have the right to and routinely deny entry or remove any patrons not adhering to the guest policies. We were informed that two patrons were not adhering to the policies which eventually led to them being escorted from the theatre.”

History Of Anti Queer Statements and Stances

In April 2022, Boebert came out in favour of a government-mandated age requirement in order to make decisions about one’s own gender and sexuality.

Boebert, a conspiracy theorist and Trump supporter, tweeted, “We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products. Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity?”

She has been vocal in her oposition to Drag shows.

In a post to X in June 2022, she wrote, “Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars.”

In 2020, Boebert was elected to the US Congress in 2020. She is currently serving her second term.