As coronavirus continues to spread across the world, a young doctor in Spain who contracted the virus has fully recovered, only to then receive a life-changing phone call: He’s Mr. Gay World 2020.

While working long, tireless shifts helping patients through the arduous symptoms of COVID-19, Spanish doctor Francisco José Alvarado contracted the disease. At first believing the symptoms were related to exhaustion, Francisco tested for coronavirus as his symptoms worsened, unfortunately receiving a positive result.

“I started with a dry cough, but we were in a moment of collective hysteria such that I did not give much credibility. I was very tired and with muscle aches.” – Francisco informed Redacción Médica.

After taking a few weeks off to quarantine, Francisco recovered and returned to work. He then received a life-changing phone call while on the job: he has now been crowned Mr Gay World 2020.

After competing in the competition in 2019 and placing as runner-up, Francisco was informed that this year he will reign. With organisers forced to postpone this year’s event due to the virus, they made the decision to crown Francisco.

With his new title, Francisco hopes to continue using the Mr Gay World platform to spread awareness of homophobia and the affect it takes upon health. With many individuals suffering under the current quarantine status, Francisco’s crowing is definitely a breath of fresh air.

