Dolly Parton’s Dog Accessory Collection Comes To Australia

Country music legend and philanthropist, Dolly Parton, is bringing her dog apparel and toy collection to Australian Petbarn stores.

The adequate named, Doggy Parton, brand has now expanded to Petbarn on their online store and in selected retail stores.

The collection was released over a year ago on the Doggy Parton web store, before slowly making its way to US and UK retailers. Australia is the latest expansion for the brand.

“I Love Australia”

Dolly Parton and her dog, Billy The Kid, featured in announcing the brand’s expansion to Australia.

In the video, Parton says, “I love Australia and I’m so excited to bring my Doggy Parton Collection to my Australian Fans.”

Parton says the collection is perfect for everyone’s pet friends, especially “If your dog is barking 9 to 5.”

In announcing the brand in 2022, Parton explains her choice comes from love of pets being “stronger than ever.” She also references one of her first singles “Puppy Love” from 1959.

“This inspired me to start my own line of parton apparel, accessories, toys and more, with a Dolly flare.”

Also in Parton fashion, a portion of every purchase is donated to Willa B Farms, a US non-profit organisation which rescues and rehabilitates animals.

Country Inspired Collection

There are a few staple pieces currently available on Petbarn’s online store. The country inspiration is abundant, with pieces utilising denim, gingham patterns and Parton’s signature Blonde hair.

Apparel includes a red gingham dress, a denim jacket inspired cover, and two Pink “cow girl” dress options. Outfits also come in a variety of sizes for all types of dogs.

Accessories also include a gingham bandana, cowgirl hat with a tiara, and a blonde wig. There are also a couple of dog toys available, including a “fabulous high heel” and a microphone rope. Items are also embodied with Parton’s signature butterfly logo.

Whilst the Australian collection is currently limited in comparison to US stores, it can be expected more of the collection will come down under soon.

The Doggy Parton Collection is now available at Petbarn, online and in selected retail stores.