—

October is officially here, meaning Sydney might just be getting a little more spooky… our picks for what’s on in Sydney this week range from the seasonally appropriate to the rather relaxing.

Rocky Horror At The Ritz

Now that we’ve officially clocked over into October, it’s time to get into the Halloween mood. What better way to start the season than with a screening of the cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Ritz?

Advertisement

When: Friday 7th October, 8pm

Where: The Ritz, 45 St Pauls St, Randwick

Tickets: $25

Park Run

If you’re looking to get some social exercise in this week, you may want to join Sydney Frontrunners, a group dedicated to encouraging LGBTIQ+ people to run, for their Saturday morning weekly meet.

Advertisement

When: Saturday 8th October, 8am

Where: Centennial Park Venue, Grand Drive, Centennial Park

Tickets: Free, but first time introductions via email encouraged

Experience Drag In The Dark

Grove Bar is going dark every Saturday this month for the spookiest time of year with its newest drag show starring Victoria Mami and her friends. This week she’ll be joined by Helen Back for a darkly luscious candlelit performance.

Advertisement

When: Saturday 8th October, 8:30pm

Where: 68 Darlinghurst Rd, Potts Point

Tickets: $60-$85.50

Learn About Queerness In Plants

Did you know the botanical world, like us humans, has an incredibly wide array of sexual systems and survival strategies? Dr Hervé Sauquet’s guided tour around the Royal Botanical Garden will teach you all about the queer lives of plants, revealing their secrets and necessity to our existence.

Dr Sauquet is an accomplished evolutionary biologist and his insights into botany as a queer scientist are highly insightful. The tour will end at a local spot with beverages that were made possible by plants, of course.

When: Tuesday 11th October, 5pm

Where: Royal Botanic Garden Sydney (The Calyx), Mrs Macquaries Road

Tickets: Free, but bookings encouraged

The Fur Ball Takes Over Pleasures Playhouse

Come join the melting point of queer sub-communities at Pleasures Playhouse on Wednesday with the latest installment of the Fur Ball. Featuring a stellar lineup of LGBTIQ+ talent, this Ball is just one in a series of many that have taken over Sydney venues like Low 302.

Hosted by Lady Fur, the night will be host to seven other queer performers such as Basjia, Clara Fable, Jasey Fox and more. Look no further for a night of queer excellence.

When: Wednesday 12th October, 7pm

Where: Pleasures Playhouse, 6-12 Harbour St

Tickets: $18











