Elon Musk may be amongst the richest people in American, but after this tirade he is also one of the most hated. From poking fun at COVID-19 to taking to Twitter and entertaining himself by trolling trans people, the effect on Musk seems minimal.

The billionaire has taken to Twitter on a number of occasions recently to express his views about pronouns. Including a special mention for people who put their pronouns in their bios or talk about it on the platform.

This time in particular Musk has shared a meme which shows a colonial British soldier who is holding a musket and rubbing blood on their face accompanied by the caption “when you put he/him in ur bio.”

The meme definitely put the spotlight on Musk after it wound people up on the internet, which in turn allowed him to be entertained by the upset he had caused.

Back in July, Musk tweeted “pronouns suck.” But his partner, Grimes, did not have his back. Straight away she told him “turn off ur phone or give me a call” continuing with “hate… isn’t your heart.” Her tweet was later deleted.

Another person who reacted to Musk’s tweet, Chasten Buttigieg who is an elementary school teacher and married to former Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, shot back with “see me after class and we can go over the worksheet again.”