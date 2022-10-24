—

Emmy-winning actor and Queer icon, Leslie Jordan, has passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 67, following a car accident.

According to TMZ, Jordan was driving in Hollywood when, it is believed, he suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and crashed his car into the side of a building.

In a statement, Jordan’s agent David Shaul said, “The world is definitely a much-darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan.”

Referring to his social media revival during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaul added, “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.

Advertisement

Breakout Role

He is best known for playing Karen Walker’s nemesis, Beverly Leslie, on the groundbreaking TV series Will & Grace, for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award.

Jordan also acted in multiple seasons of the TV series American Horror Story.

Jordan’s breakout role came in 1989 when he was cast as the wrongly imprisoned Kyle, in a season one episode of the TV series Murphy Brown.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

Tributes Flow For Leslie Jordan

As news of Jordan’s passing broke, friends, fans, and colleagues shared memories and offered their condolences on social media.

Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes, tweeted, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Ginger Minj tweeted, “I am so, so sad to hear about Leslie Jordan’s passing. Such an icon and friend to me in my life, even if we never even met. He was unabashedly southern & queer, two things that don’t always go hand in hand. His ownership of exactly who he was made it easier for me to do the same.”

I am so, so sad to hear about Leslie Jordan’s passing. Such an icon and friend to me in my life, even if we never even met. He was unabashedly southern & queer, two things that don’t always go hand in hand. His ownership of exactly who he was made it easier for me to do the same. — Ginger Minj (@TheGingerMinj) October 24, 2022

Fellow Will & Grace actor Eric McCormack wrote, “Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man.”

Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022

Singer Nancy Sinatra tweeted, “I was saddened to hear of Leslie Jordan’s passing. I didn’t know him personally but I enjoyed his work & his fab quarantine videos. A few years ago he contributed this sweet clip to a video a friend put together for my birthday. Godspeed, Leslie. Thanks for the laughs & the love.”

I was saddened to hear of Leslie Jordan’s passing. I didn’t know him personally but I enjoyed his work & his fab quarantine videos. A few years ago he contributed this sweet clip to a video a friend put together for my birthday. Godspeed, Leslie. Thanks for the laughs & the love. pic.twitter.com/ij3cwHk0Yf — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) October 24, 2022

Coming Out

Jordan, who had over 5.9 million followers on on Instagram, had last posted a video of him singing hymns with songwriter and producer Danny Myrick on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

Jodan’s 2008 memoir, My Trip Down the Red Carpet, dealt with growing up gay in the Baptist Church. In a social media post Jodan had spoken about coming out as gay to his mother at the age of 12.

“When I was about 12, I told her. I confided in her. She was my best friend. I told her I thought I was gay,” Jordan said adding that he didn’t know about the word ‘gay’, but thought he might have said queer. “I just knew that the boys at school had been teasing me a little bit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Jordan (@thelesliejordan)

His mother’s reaction surprised him. “I thought she might pull her bible out, I wasn’t sure. And she said, ‘You know son. I think that you probably just need to lead a quiet life, otherwise you’ll be subject to ridicule and I could not bear that. So, here I am living a quiet life, mama!” Jordan had said with a laugh.